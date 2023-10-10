David de Gea returns to Man Utd! Former goalkeeper in attendance as women's team play first-ever Champions League game against PSG

David de Gea is in attendance as Manchester United play their first-ever Women's Champions League match against PSG.

De Gea back in Manchester

Man Utd Women play first Champions League match

Spanish goalkeeper still without a club

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper has returned to Manchester for the first time since leaving the Red Devils in the summer. The Spaniard visited Leigh Sports Village to watch his former club's women's side play their maiden Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old goalkeeper is still without a team despite being linked to multiple clubs including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? As per Daily Mail, De Gea visited Manchester to sort out a few things he had left behind at his former home in Hale. He is expected to stay for a few days before heading back to his hometown Madrid.