Chelsea's Kepa replacement? Blues bid £15m for New England Revolution and Serbia star Djordje Petrovic

- Chelsea looking to replace Kepa
- Make bid for Djordje Petrovic
- Deal may break MLS goalkeeper record
WHAT HAPPENED? Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid for the New England Revolution keeper.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petrovic is regarded as the best goalkeeper in Major League Soccer right now, and he has been linked with a number of European clubs this summer, including Manchester United, who were said to be keen before signing Andre Onana.
AND WHAT'S MORE: As per Tom Bogert of The Athletic, if the move goes through, the deal will be the biggest move from Major League Soccer for a goalkeeper - surpassing Chelsea's previous deal for Gaga Slonina from Chicago Fire.
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have already begun their Premier League season with their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home. As for Petrovic, the Revs will restart their MLS campaign later this weekend, though whether he will feature remains to be seen.