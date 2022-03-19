Championship Wrap: Solanke continues scoring run in Bournemouth win

Dominic Solanke continued his scoring form in the Championship with a goal in Bournemouth's 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Solanke assisted Jaidon Anthony for the opening goal in the 19th minute and he wrapped up their win with a goal immediately after the restart, off Philip Billing's assist.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old is enjoying his best scoring run in a league season with 23 goals in 36 matches this campaign.

He is second behind Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Championship scoring chart who has scored 35 goals so far.

Solanke played for 88 minutes while Zimbabwe's Jordan Zemura played the entire duration for Bournemouth who remain second in the league table with 69 points after 36 games, eight points behind leaders Fulham.