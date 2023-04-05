Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel criticises Jamal Musiala for taking 'crazy risk' that gave Freiburg winning penalty in DFB-Pokal tie

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel criticised Jamal Musiala for a "crazy risk" that gave away the wining penalty to Freiburg in their DFB-Pokal tie.

WHAT HAPPENED? A stoppage-time winner from Lucas Holer saw Bayern Munich crash out of the cup tournament after Dayout Upamecano's opener was cancelled out by Nicolas Hofler's goal.

This was Tuchel's first loss in charge of the Bavarians after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Musiala handled the ball inside his own box in the 93rd minute, and Holer made no mistake with the subsequent spot-kick. Tuchel expressed his frustration over the 20-year-old's unnecessary mistake after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Nowadays you can't jump in like that in the sixteen. You just can't do that. You're taking a crazy risk," the Bayern coach said to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel was livid not only with Musiala, but also with his other defenders as they failed to clear their lines at such a crucial juncture. "We lost two headers before that in the box, in the last minute. You have to put your body in there, be more stable, be tougher. Two header duels, a first ball, second ball, third ball - that's too much in the box in the last Minute. It's easy," he added.

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing loss in the DFB-Pokal, Bayern will shift their attention back to the Bundesliga, where they will face Freiburg again next on Saturday. Following that contest, they will travel to England to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.