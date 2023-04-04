Bayern Munich lost to Freiburg in Thomas Tuchel's second match in charge, ending their cup campaign in the quarter-final.

Last minute penalty seals win

Bayern surrendered 1-0 lead

Tuchel's first loss as Bayern's manager after Dortmund thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern took the lead inside 20 minutes, but conceded twice in Tuchel's first defeat at the helm. Nicolas Hofler leveled things midway through the second half, before Lucas Holer's 95th minute penalty saw Freiburg snatch a cup win at the Allianz Arena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern were pushing for a winner when Jamal Musiala handled the ball in his own box in the 93rd minute, and Hofler buried the ensuing spot-kick to give Freiburg their first ever win in Munich. The Bavarians have now failed to make the DFB-Pokal semi-final for three straight seasons.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will look to continue their Bundesliga push as they take on Freiburg, this time in the league, on Saturday. Freiburg can draw within five points of Die Roten if they win.