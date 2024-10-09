How to watch today's Australia vs China World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Australia and China will be eyeing their first win in the third round of the World Cup qualification (AFC) when the two nations clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
The Socceroos are just one better than China after Tony Popovic's men played out a goalless draw with Indonesia in September, while Branko Ivankovic's side lost back-to-back games last month.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Australia vs China online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|NA
|Australia
|10, 10 Play, Paramount+
|Germany
|Sportdigital FUSSBALL
|India
|FanCode
|China
|iQiyi
In Australia, the World Cup Qualification match between Australia and China will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Network 10 and 10 Play.
The game will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US), whereas in China the can be watched live on iQiyi.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Australia vs China kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:10 am ET / 8:10 pm AEDT
|Venue:
|Adelaide Oval
The World Cup Qualification match between Australia and China will be played at the Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide, Australia.
It will kick off at 2:10 am PT / 5:10 am ET / 10:10 am BST / 8:10 pm AEDT on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
Team news & squads
Australia team news
Parma defender Alessandro Circati is sidelined with an ACL injury, while St. Pauli midfielder Conor Metcalfe is ruled out due to a groin strain. Lewis Miller will replace Circati at right-back.
Despite the Indonesia stalemate, Popovic is likely to persist with Nestory Irankunda and Mitch Duke upfront.
Australia possible XI: Ryan; Miller, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Silvera, Irvine, Baccus, Goodwin; Irankunda, Duke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ryan, Izzo, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Behic, Souttar, Rowles, Bos, Miller, Burgess, Deng, Stensness, Geria
|Midfielders:
|Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, O'Neill, Yazbek, Brattan
|Forwards:
|Duke, Goodwin, Arzani, Silvera, Irankunda, Stamatelopoulos, Motherwell, Velupillay
China team news
Jiang Guangtai and Zhu Chenjie could continue at the heart of defence, with Gao Zhunyi and Li Lei as the two full-backs.
Going forward, Behram Abduweli will be deployed on the right wing, while Brazil-born Fernandinho is joined by Wu Lei in attack.
China possible XI: Wang; Gao, Jiang, Zhu, Li L; Behram, Li Y, Jiang, Xie; Fernandinho, Wu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yan, Wang, Liu D
|Defenders:
|Liu Y, Jiang, Gao, Li L, Jiang, Wei Z, Han, Hu
|Midfielders:
|Wang S, Xie, Li Y, Xu, Huang, Wang H, Cheng
|Forwards:
|Zhang, Wei S, Lin, Fernandinho, Behram
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Australia and China across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2021
|China 1-1 Australia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|September 2, 2021
|Australia 3-0 China
|World Cup Qualifiers
|January 22, 2015
|China 0-2 Australia
|AFC Asian Cup
|July 28, 2013
|Australia 3-4 China
|EAFF East Asian Cup
|June 22, 2008
|Australia 0-1 China
|World Cup Qualifiers