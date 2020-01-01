Aurier deserves credit for improved Tottenham form – Robinson

The Ivory Coast international has turned his career around in North London after he was reportedly linked with an exit in the summer

Hotspur defender Serge Aurier deserves a lot of credit for his improvement following the arrival of Matt Doherty, according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The 27-year-old was reportedly close to leaving Tottenham in the summer after Jose Mourinho’s side signed Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers to provide competition in the right-back position.

However, Aurier has been earning positive reviews in recent weeks with his improved performances, starting from his first Premier League start of the season against where he grabbed a goal and an assist in the emphatic 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

Last weekend, the former PSG star put in a strong shift at the back as Spurs held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

His rediscovered form has come as a surprise for Robinson and the former Spurs shot-stopper told Football Insider; “I’m surprised he is still there and I think he might be as well.

“There was a lot of talk about him moving in over the summer and when Doherty came in it seemed like a certainty.

“But you have to give him a lot of credit for the way he has kept himself fit. When he has been given his opportunity he has been top class.

“It is difficult when you feel like you are not wanted by a club. Your mindset can change quickly. A player could down tools and not put 100 per cent in but that cannot be said about Serge Aurier.

“He has realised that this season is going to be very long and that he will play a lot of football.

“I have not been one of his biggest fans, defensively, but the arrival of competition in Doherty has seen Aurier up his game.”

After coming on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Gareth Bale in Tottenham's 3-3 draw against LASK in the , Aurier is in line to make his fifth league start when Mourinho's men host for Sunday's North London derby.