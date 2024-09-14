How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Aston Villa will look to book back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they face Everton at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Villans defeated Leicester City 2-1 last Saturday, while Everton are at the bottom after suffering their third straight loss when the Toffees went 2-3 against Bournemouth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery will have an eye out on the club's Champions League debut match on Tuesday, so a few rotations are expected.

Jaden Philogene and Diego Carlos are available for selection after returning from injury, but Leon Bailey, Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara all remain sidelined.

Tyrone Mings is a fitness doubt, and Ollie Watkins can also be among the rested players. In the latter event, Jhon Duran would start upfront.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Barkley; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers

Everton team news

Having joined on a loan deal from Lyon, Orel Mangala can make the squad here, but the Chelsea-owned Armando Broja will need to wait it out on account of a foot injury.

Seamus Coleman emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock while on international duty with Republic of Ireland, while Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain sidelined through injuries.

Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam are likely to operate in the middle.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic Defenders: Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Coleman Midfielders: Mangala, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Chermiti, Lindstrom

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Everton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 14, 2024 Everton 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League September 27, 2023 Aston Villa 1-2 Everton Carabao Cup August 20, 2023 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton Premier League February 25, 2023 Everton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League August 13, 2022 Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Premier League

