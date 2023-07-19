'Great to have him back' - Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah sends message to USMNT star Folarin Balogun amid Inter transfer rumours

Eddie Nketiah has backed Folarin Balogun to shine at Arsenal in pre-season, as he continues to be linked with a transfer to Inter Milan.

Arsenal's tour crucial for Balogun's future

Nketiah believes Balogun is a "good player"

Inter target Balogun as plan B

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward has returned to Arsenal following a sensational loan spell at Reims in Ligue 1, where he scored 21 goals. However, his future hangs in the air at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal already have a potent battery of forwards, including Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Nketiah himself.

However, there is little doubt about his quality and after lavish praise from skipper Martin Odegaard, Nketiah has also labelled him as a "really good player".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Flo’s a really good player. We followed his progress last season. It’s great to have him back. Him and the other loan boys want to show their quality," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serie A outfit Inter are reportedly targeting Balogun after failing to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a permanent transfer for Romelu Lukaku. However, it has been suggested that Arsenal might demand around £50 million ($64m), which might be a stumbling block for the Italian giants.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has a contract at Arsenal until 2025 and although the Gunners would ideally want him to continue in the Premier League, they remain open to a move as they can demand a significant transfer fee for the in-form striker. He impressed in their last friendly against Nurnberg and if he gets on the scoresheet in any of their subsequent matches against the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United or Barcelona, his stock will further rise.