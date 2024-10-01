Who is playing in the 2024 Shanghai Masters? Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and more

Here’s a list of the top ATP Tour stars heading to Shanghai, China, for Masters 1000 glory.
The Asian tennis swing climaxes with the prestigious Shanghai Masters this October. It’s the 13th edition of the Chinese tournament, which was first introduced into the ATP Tour Masters 1000 series schedule back in 2009.
The Shanghai Masters is the only Masters event held outside North America and Europe. With prize money of $8,995,555 up for grabs, it’s jointly the most lucrative Masters tournament on the Masters series schedule with Indian Wells and Miami. The 2024 Shanghai winner will scoop a cool $1.1 million.
GOAL takes you through all the leading contenders hoping to reign supreme in Shanghai.