Weekly Wonderkid: Philadelphia Union star Cavan Sullivan might just be the world's best 14-year-old as Manchester City come calling

The teenager is making waves on both sides of the Atlantic and has earned attention from the world's top clubs.

What were you doing at age 14? It's safe to say it isn't what Cavan Sullivan is pulling off now. The Philadelphia Union star has been labeled as the world's best player at his age, the "diamond" of American soccer on his way to the very top level.

He's reportedly making his way to Manchester City, who have made the bold move to sign the youngster several years before he can legally drive a car. Sullivan looks set to spend the next few years of his career in the U.S., though, as he prepares for a big move abroad when he turns 18.

But what makes Sullivan so special and why is Manchester City signing him? GOAL takes a look at Sullivan, in this week's Weekly Wonderkid...