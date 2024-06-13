USMNT player ratings vs Brazil: Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner lift U.S. to statement draw ahead of Copa America

After a battering at the hands of Colombia, Christian Pulisic and the USMNT bounced back as well as they could by going toe-to-toe with the Selecao.

In 11 days, there will be no room for moral victories for the U.S. men's national team. Once the Copa America kicks off, results are king - no matter how you get them.

No matter what it takes, the only thing that will matter is actual, tangible success.

But on Wednesday, in their final pre-Copa friendly, the U.S. earned a result that will allow them to leave Orlando with their heads held high. They didn't beat mighty Brazil, but they sure as hell didn't back down and, in this context, that felt like a job well done.

After conceding an early goal to Rodrygo, Christian Pulisic's stunning free-kick helped the USMNT earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night in Orlando. The score doesn't tell the whole story, though. The U.S. didn't sit and bunker; they showed no fear staring down an elite Brazil team.

After last week's 5-1 humbling at the hands of Colombia, this was exactly the performance the USMNT needed. A win would have been nice but, even without it, it feels like the U.S. is back on track after going toe-to-toe with one of the competition's favorites.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Camping World Stadium...