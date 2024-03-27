Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid? Liverpool's homegrown hero will be too expensive even for big-spending Blancos

The Spanish side are rumoured to be interested in the versatile right-back but a deal appears highly unlikely

When Jurgen Klopp announced his summer exit from Liverpool, the rumours started. Virgil van Dijk reportedly wanted out. There was no way Mohamed Salah could stay for another season. Even new recruits, signed by Klopp, supposedly had one eye on the door. That talk all seemed preemptive and reactionary - the standard discussions that come with managerial change.

However, in recent weeks, a new rumour has appeared. Real Madrid reportedly want Trent Alexander-Arnold. Not only are they curious, they are also "actively monitoring" the situation, according to the reports. Los Blancos are supposedly ready to strike.

This is not just a question of cash. There are emotions at play here, questions of loyalty surrounding a boyhood Liverpool supporter and academy product who might be tempted by a move to Madrid. Liverpool fans will, undoubtedly, be wary of transfer sagas of old. Luis Suarez to Barcelona. Fernando Torres to Chelsea. At his peak, Steven Gerrard seemed set to depart on a yearly basis, with Los Blancos repeatedly enquiring about his availability - only to have their advances rebuffed.

Article continues below

And so we arrive at Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool vice-captain, and presumptive lifelong red. The likely Liverpool perspective here is all but clear: he will not be for sale. This is just agent talk. But the Madrid view makes little sense, too, as Alexander-Arnold is too expensive for even the financial might of Los Blancos to make happen.