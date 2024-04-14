Erik ten Hag's chucking it away! Man Utd are wasting the generous fixtures that might've saved their season - and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must be absolutely seething

The Red Devils were counting their lucky stars not to lose at Bournemouth but their INEOS overlords will view the result as another missed opportunity

Manchester United got away with murder again but they cannot hide from public opinion. Everyone can see they are an absolute shambles. Erik ten Hag's side avoided what would have been a record 13th Premier League defeat of the season away to Bournemouth thanks to a combination of winning a fortuitous penalty and then not conceding one after a VAR review deep into stoppage time overturned a spot-kick for the hosts.

But after a lucky escape you can normally breathe more easily and start to relax. Ten Hag and United cannot do either. They have failed to build on the momentum of their heroic win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

That victory should have provided them with a springboard from which they could gatecrash Champions League qualification. But they have thrown away their chance, despite having the most generous of rivals in Tottenham and Aston Villa.