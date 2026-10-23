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Ligue 1
team-logoParis FC
Stade Jean Bouin
team-logoMonaco
Book Paris FC vs Monaco Tickets
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How to get Paris FC vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Paris FC
Monaco
Ligue 1

Paris FC take on Monaco in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their most recent league meeting back on April 10, 2026, Paris FC claimed a decisive 4-1 victory over Monaco at the same stadium. Both sides are looking to secure vital points in the early-to-mid season Ligue 1 campaign as they push for higher positioning on the table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Monaco kicks off at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and AS Monaco at the Stade Jean-Bouin, you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Channels: You can check the official Paris FC ticketing portal directly for primary sale releases, club member priority windows, and general public box office availability.
  • Away Section Tickets: If you are supporting AS Monaco, tickets can sometimes be requested and allocated through Monaco's official club ticketing channels for traveling supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

When looking to buy tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and AS Monaco, options and estimated pricing vary by category:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard face-value tickets typically range from approximately €15 to €25 for general supporters or short-side stands, scaling up to €40 to €70 for premium long-side locations during standard league matches at Stade Jean-Bouin.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Short-Side / Category 4: Generally start around €25 to €50.
  • Tribune Eiffel / Category 1: Typically range between €60 and €90.
  • Central Long-Side / VIP / Premium: Can range from €110 to €150+.
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Paris FC vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Monaco Form

Paris FC have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Strasbourg on September 19, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory away at Marseille earlier in September. Paris FC scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, including a 3-0 win over Nice.

Monaco have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win at Lens on September 18, and they also beat PSG 1-2 away in Ligue 1 on September 4. Monaco scored ten goals and conceded four across the five-match run, which included a 4-1 win over Gornik Zabrze in Conference League qualification.

PAR

PAR - Form

OM
W2-3
OL
D0-0
STR
W2-1
FCL
L1-0
REN
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ASM

ASM - Form

PIS
W2-0
TFC
D2-2
CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paris FC vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 victory for Paris FC at the Stade Jean Bouin in Ligue 1 on April 10, 2026. Before that, Monaco won 1-0 when Paris FC visited the Principality in November 2025. Across the three recorded meetings in the dataset, Paris FC hold the stronger recent record, with two wins to Monaco's one.

Head to Head

Paris FCDrawMonaco
2
1
0
Ligue 1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
4
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
0
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
0
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
0
FT
5Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
7421127+514
W
L
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
7
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
8
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
9
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
10
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
13
NiceNiceNCE
722369-38
L
W
W
L
D
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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