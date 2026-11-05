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Ligue 1
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoMonaco
Book Lyon vs Monaco Tickets
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How to get Lyon vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lyon
Monaco
Ligue 1

Lyon take on Monaco in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lyon host Monaco on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Across recent head-to-head encounters, the rivalry has leaned slightly in Monaco's favor, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory when they last visited the Groupama Stadium. Lyon managed to strike back earlier in the 2025–26 season by claiming a convincing 3-1 away win at Monaco.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Monaco kicks off at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Olympique Lyonnais website or ticket portal once they open general sales or member-exclusive windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Category Seats: Start around €25 to €35 for upper-tier or corner sections at the Groupama Stadium.
  • Mid-Tier and Longside Seats: Generally range between €45 and €90, depending on exact block placement.
  • VIP Hospitality Packages: Generally range from €150 to upwards of €300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Budget Sections: Start around €35 to €45.
  • Longside and Neutral Areas: Generally trade between €50 and €100.
  • Lower Tier and Premium Blocks: Range from €120 to €180+ depending on demand.
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Lyon vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Monaco Form

Lyon have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Europa League loss to Hoffenheim, though they had beaten Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 before that. Earlier in the run, Lyon defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in Europe and Rennes 4-0 in the league. Fonseca's side scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Monaco have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Lille, following a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg. The one blemish in the run was a 1-0 domestic defeat to Lorient. Filipe Luis's side scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

OL

OL - Form

CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
PSG
L2-0
SCO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ASM

ASM - Form

CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
LIL
D1-1
PAR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lyon vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Monaco won 1-2 at the Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1. Before that, Monaco won 1-3 when Lyon visited the Principality in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco hold the stronger record with three wins to Lyon's two, though Lyon did claim a 3-2 victory at home in April 2024.

Head to Head

LyonDrawMonaco
2
0
3
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
FT
Ligue 1
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
2
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
96212110+1120
W
W
W
W
W
2
LilleLilleLIL
9531126+618
W
D
D
W
L
3
LyonLyonOL
9522157+817
W
L
W
L
W
4
Paris FCParis FCPAR
95221610+617
W
L
W
L
W
5
RennesRennesREN
95132019+116
L
W
L
W
L
6
MarseilleMarseilleOM
95042013+715
W
W
W
W
L
7
MonacoMonacoASM
94321210+215
L
D
L
D
W
8
NiceNiceNCE
94231312+114
W
W
L
W
W
9
LensLensRCL
94141613+313
L
W
W
W
L
10
BrestBrestB29
93331612+412
W
L
D
W
L
11
LorientLorientFCL
933378-112
L
D
W
W
L
12
ToulouseToulouseTFC
92431213-110
L
D
W
D
W
13
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
93151719-210
W
L
L
L
L
14
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
93151323-1010
L
D
W
L
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
9225917-88
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
9225716-98
W
D
L
L
L
17
Le MansLe MansLEM
91441118-77
L
D
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
9027920-112
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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