How to get Lille vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lille take on Brest on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Their most recent Ligue 1 meeting took place on February 14, 2026, ending in a 1-1 draw at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy. In that match, Rémy Labeau Lascary opened the scoring for Brest in the 58th minute before Gaëtan Perrin leveled the score for Lille in the 71st minute.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Brest takes place at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 match at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, you can follow these options and steps:

Visit the Official LOSC Ticketing Website: Go to the official Lille OSC ticketing portal (billetterie.losc.fr)

LOSC Resale Platform: If general public tickets sell out on the official portal, check the official secondary marketplace integrated directly into the club's ticket website.

How much do Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 match at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary depending on the seating category and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

When purchased directly through the official LOSC ticketing portal, standard matchday ticket prices generally range from €15 to €75:

Category 5 / Behind the Goals (Level 2): Approximately €15 – €25

Category 3 & 4 / Corners & Upper Side Stands: Approximately €25 – €45

Category 1 & 2 / Lower Main & Lateral Stands: Approximately €45 – €75

VIP / Premium Hospitality Options: Range from €120 to €250+ depending on the lounge package and included services.

2. Secondary Market & Resale Pricing

If tickets sell out on the official portal, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub typically start at around €23 – €35 for entry-level seats, with average seats ranging between €50 and €120 depending on supply and demand.

Lille vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Brest Form

Lille have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Champions League loss to Real Betis on September 8. Prior to that, they beat Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 and drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain. Across the five matches, Lille scored six goals and conceded seven.

Brest have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans. Brest scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Lille vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on February 14, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brest have won once, Lille have won once, and three matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced a combined 16 goals.