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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoIpswich Town
Book Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Leeds United vs Ipswich Town tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Leeds United
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Leeds United take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Leeds United host Ipswich Town on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Elland Road in Leeds.

In their most recent competitive meetings during the 2023–24 Championship season, Leeds got the upper hand by winning both legs, including a thrilling 4–3 victory at Portman Road followed by a dominant 4–0 clean sheet at Elland Road. Historically, fixtures between these two clubs at Elland Road tend to be high-stakes affairs with passionate atmospheres, given their rich histories in English football.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League kick-off?

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town takes place at Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 14
Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable source for face-value tickets is directly through the official Leeds United ticketing platform, though availability depends heavily on your membership status (such as My Leeds Membership).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult General Admission: Typically range from £35 to £60.
  • Concessions (Juniors/Seniors): Usually discounted to between £20 and £40.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality experiences start around £150 to £250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Resale: Typically start around £75 to £110.
  • High-Demand / Premium Seating: Range from £130 to over £200.
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Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League: Everything you need to know

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Form

Leeds United have recorded no wins, three draws, and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and they have also drawn 0-0 with Sunderland and 0-0 with Crystal Palace in that run. The Whites drew 1-1 with Manchester United and lost 2-1 to Arsenal, scoring just two goals across the five matches while conceding five.

Ipswich Town have taken one win, two draws, and suffered two defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Hull City, and they won 2-1 against Fulham earlier in the sequence. Ipswich lost 3-2 to Manchester City and 1-0 to Everton, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across the five games.

LEE

LEE - Form

ARS
L2-1
MUN
D1-1
SUN
D0-0
BOU
L2-0
TOT
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
IPS

IPS - Form

FUL
W2-1
MCI
L3-2
NFO
D1-1
HUL
D2-2
BOU
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 23 December 2023, when Leeds United hosted Ipswich Town in the Championship and won 4-0 at Elland Road. Before that, Ipswich edged a 3-4 defeat at home to Leeds in August 2023. Across the last five recorded meetings, all of which were played in the Championship, Leeds hold three wins to Ipswich's two.

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawIpswich Town
3
0
2
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
4
FT
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
12Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

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