How to get Angers vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Angers host Lens on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Their most recent encounter took place in March 2026 at Lens' home ground, where the hosts ran out convincing 5-1 winners. Angers' most recent success against Lens came in November 2025, when they secured a narrow 1-0 victory at home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Lens kicks off at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Angers vs Lens Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Angers SCO): Check the official ticketing platform of the host club, Angers SCO, for primary ticket sales, availability in home supporter sections, and membership priority windows.

Check the official ticketing platform of the host club, Angers SCO, for primary ticket sales, availability in home supporter sections, and membership priority windows. Official Club Website (RC Lens): Visit the official RC Lens ticketing portal if you are looking to sit in the designated away-fan section or purchase through their accredited supporter channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Angers vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Angers vs Lens Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Shortside Tiers (Behind the Goals): Approximately €15 to €25 for basic entry-level or supporter sections.

Approximately for basic entry-level or supporter sections. Standard Category Stands (Lateral / Central Stands): Typically range between €30 to €60 depending on the exact block and tier location.

Typically range between depending on the exact block and tier location. Prime Longside Seats & Premium Seating: Range from €70 to €110+ for premium central views close to the pitch.

Range from for premium central views close to the pitch. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Usually range from €120 to €250+ depending on lounge access and catering inclusions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside & Upper Tiers: Starting around €45 to €55 depending on overall market demand.

Starting around €45 to €55 depending on overall market demand. Standard Longside Tier: Generally ranges between €65 and €95 for good lateral views.

Generally ranges between for good lateral views. Premium & Sold-Out Sections: Can scale upwards of €110 to €160+ when primary club allocations are exhausted.

Angers vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Lens Form

Angers have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Lorient, following back-to-back defeats to Marseille (5-2) and Brest (5-1). A 2-0 win over Troyes earlier in the run represents their only victory across the five matches. Angers have scored just three goals in this period while conceding ten, a record that reflects their difficulties at both ends of the pitch.

Lens have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Paris FC, though a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Club Brugge preceded that. Earlier in the run, Lens beat Troyes 3-1 away in Ligue 1 and claimed a 2-1 league win over Lyon. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures.

Angers vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Lens ran out 5-1 winners in a fixture played at their own ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lens have won four and Angers one, with the visitors dominant throughout this recent series. Angers' sole win came in November 2025, a 1-0 home victory, but Lens have otherwise controlled this fixture at both venues.