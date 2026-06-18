Birmingham City Overview

Is Bellingham arrogant? Former team-mate reacts to criticism of Madrid superstar

Jude Bellingham has faced accusations of arrogance as his profile continues to soar at Real Madrid, but those who saw his emergence first-hand are quick to defend the England superstar. Former Birmingham City team-mate David Davis has opened up on the midfielder’s early days, insisting that what some mistake for conceit is actually the essential self-belief required to reach the pinnacle of the game.