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Birmingham City Overview
Standings
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Championship
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Birmingham City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bolton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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