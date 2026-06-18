Birmingham City Overview

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Birmingham City

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Brady-Yamal

Yamal at St. Andrew's! Brady's Birmingham to host Barca in pre-season

St. Andrew's is set to play host to some of the biggest names in world football this summer as Barcelona confirm a glamour friendly against Tom Brady's Birmingham City. The Catalan giants will head to the West Midlands as part of their pre-season preparations, marking a significant coup for the Championship outfit and their high-profile ownership regime.

L. YamalBarcelona
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports

Is Bellingham arrogant? Former team-mate reacts to criticism of Madrid superstar

Jude Bellingham has faced accusations of arrogance as his profile continues to soar at Real Madrid, but those who saw his emergence first-hand are quick to defend the England superstar. Former Birmingham City team-mate David Davis has opened up on the midfielder’s early days, insisting that what some mistake for conceit is actually the essential self-belief required to reach the pinnacle of the game.

J. BellinghamReal Madrid
Kyogo Furuhashi Tom Brady Birmingham 2025-26

‘Hasn't been anywhere near it’ - Kyogo transfer conundrum

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi poses quite the conundrum for Tom Brady and Birmingham, with ex-Blues star Clinton Morrison speculating with GOAL on what the summer transfer window could have in store. The Japan international, who previously starred in British football during a productive stint at Parkhead, has become a £10 million ($13m) flop in the West Midlands.

K. FuruhashiExclusive
Tom Brady Ryan Reynolds

Brady vs Reynolds: Who will win race to the Premier League?

Birmingham City and Wrexham remain locked in a battle to reach the Premier League, but will Tom Brady or Ryan Reynolds be celebrating first? Ex-Blues striker Clinton Morrison has delivered his bold prediction during an exclusive interview with GOAL, as two teams with famous faces in their respective boardrooms are tipped to spend big again while taking aim at the Promised Land.

WrexhamExclusive
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Standings

Championship crestChampionship

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Birmingham City crestBirmingham City00000000
2Blackburn Rovers crestBlackburn Rovers00000000
3Bolton Wanderers crestBolton Wanderers00000000
4Bristol City crestBristol City00000000
5Burnley crestBurnley00000000
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Scommesse in primo piano

Quote vincente Mondiali 2026: pronostici e analisi delle scommesse
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