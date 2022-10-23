Benevento Overview

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Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|16
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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