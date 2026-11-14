REBELS: Edmundo - 'The Animal' who erased the line between genius and insanity

Sir Alex Ferguson told his Manchester United players before their 2000 Club World Cup clash with Vasco Da Gama that Romario and Edmundo's legs had gone. According to Mark Bosnich, it took them "about 20 seconds to realise that wasn't true".

Vasco's famous front two ran rings around United's beleaguered back four - almost quite literally in the case of Edmundo, who, having teed up Romario for the game's opening goal by pouncing on a poor back-pass from Gary Neville, made it 3-0 just before the break with a strike so skilful that even Diego Maradona stated that only a handful of players in football history would have had the "imagination" to even conceive of it, let alone pull off.

When Gerson played a short, diagonal pass into Edmundo on the edge of the area, a normal player would have laid the ball off to a team-mate. There was never anything normal about Edmundo, though. The man known as 'The Animal' stabbed the ball with his right foot, thus generating enough spin to flick it behind both himself and Mikael Silvestre, who had made the mistake of getting too close to the attacker.

By the time Silvestre realised what Edmundo had done, it was already too late. The Brazilian was gone, taking full advantage of his still-explosive pace to win the footrace with Bosnich to the loose ball, which he subsequently dinked over the goalkeeper with his characteristic nonchalance.

Tellingly, Bosnich wasn't even mad; he was impressed, describing it as "the most beautiful goal I've ever conceded", while Silvestre couldn't help but admire the way in which Edmundo had completely bamboozled him. "When you are not used to it, you do not expect such skills," the Frenchman told BBC Sport. "And only geniuses can do what Edmundo did to me for his goal."

However, legendary American pianist Oscar Levant once said that he erased "the fine line between genius and insanity" - and, in the case of Edmundo, one could argue that it maybe never even existed in the first place.