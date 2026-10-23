'I spoke with Courtois!' – Xabi Alonso reveals Thibaut Courtois reaction to Chelsea starlet Mike Penders

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed young goalkeeper Mike Penders is ready for his full Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur. Alonso revealed he spoke with Thibaut Courtois about Penders, highlighting the striking similarities between the Belgian international and the teenage stopper.
Penders set for full Premier League debut in London derby
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders is prepared to start Saturday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Penders steps in following a jaw injury to first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who underwent successful surgery.
Alonso expressed total faith in Penders after the youngster impressed during recent cup appearances and substitute outings.
The Blues host Tottenham seeking their third consecutive Premier League victory.
Alonso reveals Courtois endorsement for young stopper
Discussing Penders' potential, Alonso revealed he consulted Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois regarding the young Belgian's physical and technical profile. "There are a lot [of similarities], not just for the nationality, for the stature," Alonso explained. "Both left-footed, both dominant in the air."
"I spoke with Thibaut as well... and he even said to himself that he could see resemblances with Mike."
"We need to help him, support him, but for sure he's a keeper for present and for the future," the Spaniard added.
Martinez provides natural mentorship despite injury layoff
Alonso detailed the positive impact of senior stopper Martinez, who remains closely involved with the squad during his recovery. "The good thing is that he's feeling better," Alonso said regarding Martinez. "He wants to listen to his feelings, the opinion of the doctors."
"Emi likes to talk not just with the other goalkeepers, with the defenders as well... he's having a great impact on the team and on Mike."
"Mike is our keeper for now and for the future," Alonso noted.
Blues aim to continue momentum at Stamford Bridge
With Penders anchoring the defense alongside a resilient backline, Chelsea look to build on their recent 2-0 victory at Everton, which yielded their first clean sheet in nine months.
Alonso's side host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening at 17:30 BST.
The Blues will then turn their attention to upcoming fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.