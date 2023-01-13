Wolves vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wolves host West Ham at Molineux on Saturday in a Premier League encounter.

The hosts have lost four of their last five Premier League games against West Ham and will be desperate to amend their record. Since the arrival of Julen Lopetegui things have improved and they have registered four points in three league games, which is as many as they had in their previous nine before he took charge. However, they are still languishing in 19th spot with 14 points, and a win would give them some much-needed breathing space.

On the other hand, West Ham are also going through a rough patch. The Hammers are winless in their last six Premier League games. They have also conceded at least twice in each of their last five league encounters and David Moyes must find a solution to their defensive woes before facing Wolves. They are just above the relegation zone in 17th place following a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in their last outing and will be desperate to get a win this weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Wolves vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs West Ham Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET / 3:00pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on USA Network & Peacock.

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast due to it taking place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network Peacock UK NA NA India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Wolves team news and squad Julen Lopetegui will miss Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore for the clash. Striker Diego Costa is also doubtful which might see new arrival Matheus Cunha make a start. Max Kilman and Hugo Bueno may begin in defence while Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Cunha could comprise the front three. Wolves Possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Cunha, Podence Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Moulden Defenders Ait-Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, Lembikisa, Otto Midfielders Neves, Ronan, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge, Podence. Forwards Jimenez, Guedes, Costa, A. Traore, Fraser, Cunha, Campana, Hwang West Ham team news and squad

The Hammers, meanwhile, are without Maxwel Cornet, but Alphonse Areola, Kurt Zouma, Manuel Lanzini and Gianluca Scamacca are expected to be available.

Vladimir Coufal sustained a knock against Leeds United and his participation is in doubt.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio