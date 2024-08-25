This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Molineux Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a European win in the mid-week, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will take on Wolves in Sunday's Premier League game at the Molineux.

The Blues flagged off their season with a 2-0 league defeat to Manchester City before defeating Servette by the same margin in the opening leg of the Conference League Qualification play-off.

Wolves enter the tie after losing their league opener 2-0 against Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will have no live telecast in the UK.

In the U.S, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wolves vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 25, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am ET / 2 pm BST
Venue:Molineux

The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Team news & squads

Cole Palmer PFAPFA

Wolves team news

Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo will serve the second of a three-game ban on account of his red card from the final matchday of last season, with Matt Doherty to continue as the replacement.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone and Enso Gonzalez are confined to the treatment room, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could shake off his niggle on time.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is likely to deploy Mattheus Cunha alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen upfront.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Larsen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, Toti, Lonwijk, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa
Midfielders:Lemina, Traore, J. Gomes, Podence, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Hodge, Cundle
Forwards:Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Guedes, Campbell, Chiquinho, Silva

Chelsea team news

With Maresca confident that Cole Palmer's hamstring issue is not serious, captain Reece James remains the only injury absentee at the club - as also serving a suspension.

Romeo Lavia would be handed a start, with Joao Felix eying his second Blues debut.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell would be left out as the duo are linked with moves away from the club.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Nkunku, Neto; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana
Midfielders:Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega
Forwards:Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Guiu, Angelo, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Chelsea across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 4, 2024Chelsea 2-4 WolvesPremier League
December 24, 2023Wolves 2-1 ChelseaPremier League
April 8, 2023Wolves 1-0 ChelseaPremier League
October 8, 2022Chelsea 3-0 WolvesPremier League
May 7, 2022Chelsea 2-2 WolvesPremier League

