Willian set for shock Premier League return with Fulham interested after Corinthians contract termination

The former Chelsea and Arsenal star wants another chance in England

Willian is on track to sign for Fulham after his contract with Corinthians was terminated, GOAL understands. He had been set to play for the Brazilian club until 2023 but desired a move back to England, where he previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal.

The forward has agreed to sacrifice his future salary to make the move. His wife and family, GOAL is told, have been bothered by social media incidents from fans in his home country and had not adapted to the return to South America as well as anticipated.

Willian struggled with injuries at Corinthians and managed just one goal with the club.

The bigger picture

Fulham have just returned to the Premier League and are looking to round out their squad with veteran players.

For all the criticisms of his game in the past couple of years, there is no questioning the 34-year-old's vast experience in the division.

He's made 259 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 38 goals and providing 38 assists. He also boasts two league titles, both won at Chelsea.

Willian's last run in the Premier League came in 2020-21, when he endured a frustrating campaign at Arsenal in which he made 25 appearances.