Ted Lasso is a critically acclaimed comedy-drama series created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional football (soccer) team in England. Despite his lack of experience in soccer, Ted's positive attitude and optimistic outlook help him to connect with the team and the fans.

The series has been praised for its heartwarming story, its positive messages, and its strong cast. Ted Lasso has won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes, seven Critics' Choice Television Awards, and a Peabody Award.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

Fans are eagerly speculating about the potential return of 'Ted Lasso' for a fourth season. As the third season of the show airs on Apple TV+ and continues to attract a significant following, viewers are curious about its future. The series has gained widespread acclaim, accumulating numerous Emmy nominations and wins, solidifying its status as a beloved favourite. However, some there are concerns that this might be the final season.

During a 2022 interview, Jason Sudeikis, the show's lead actor, acknowledged that there are factors beyond his control that influence the decision regarding Season 4. Despite the show's positive reception and success at award ceremonies, the final decision lies with various stakeholders including Apple.

As of May 2023, there has been no official announcement about whether or not Ted Lasso will be renewed for a fourth season. However, there are a few indications that a fourth season is likely.

First, Ted Lasso has been a huge success for Apple TV+. The series has been one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service, and it has helped to increase Apple TV+'s subscriber base.

Secondly, the cast and crew of Ted Lasso have expressed their desire to make a fourth season. Jason Sudeikis has not left the door open for the Lasso's adventure to continue.

Finally, Apple TV+ has a history of renewing its popular shows for multiple seasons. For example, The Morning Show was renewed for a fourth season before the third season even premiered.

Based on these factors, it seems likely that Ted Lasso will be renewed for a fourth season. However, nothing has been officially announced yet, so fans will have to wait and see.

What would happen in Ted Lasso season 4?

If Ted Lasso is renewed for a fourth season, it is likely that the series will continue to follow the story of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond. It is possible that they could win the Premier League title soon and if they do, it would be a huge accomplishment for Ted and the team.

In addition to the team's success, it is also likely that Ted's personal life will continue to be explored in a fourth season.

Finally, it is also possible that Ted Lasso season 4 could introduce some new characters. The series has already introduced a number of memorable characters, such as Roy Kent, Keeley Jones, and Sam Obisanya. It will be interesting to see if the writers can introduce some new characters that can live up to the standards of the show's current cast.

Ted Lasso is a beloved show that has brought joy to millions of fans around the world. If the series is renewed for a fourth season, it is sure to be just as heartwarming and funny as the previous three seasons.

