PSG vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their first leg defeat in the Champions League semi-finals when they take on PSG at Parc des Princes on Wednesday (local time).

The Parisians have picked up a one-goal advantage from their 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of Ousmane Dembele's fourth minute strike in last week's opening leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

PSG vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, May 8, in Australia.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique will hope that Dembele has come good from a hamstring strain, with Lee Kang-in also emerging as a doubt. So Goncalo Ramos could be handed a a start from the onset.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz will expect to join Joao Neves in the center of the park, while Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia run down the flanks.

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey is back after serving his ban in the first leg, partnering Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the middle. Jurrien Timber will need a once-over after missing the weekend league game against Bournemouth.

Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all keep Riccardo Calafiori company in the infirmary.

