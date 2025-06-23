How to watch today's Porto vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Porto and Al Ahly, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto and Al Ahly are at risk of an early exit from the FIFA Club World Cup when they face off at MetLife Stadium on Monday (local time).

Both teams picked up a point on Group A's opening matchday, but they lost their last game. This leaves them trailing group favourites Inter Miami and Palmeiras by three points.

How to watch Porto vs Al Ahly online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Porto and Al Ahly will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Porto vs Al Ahly kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. A MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Porto and Al Ahly will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (June 24) on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Porto team news

Porto coach Martin Anselmi will look to rely on the likes of Nehuen Perez and Stephen Eustaquio in the lineup.

With captain Diogo Costa injured for the first two matches, back-up goalkeeper Claudio Ramos is expected to start again, while Samu Aghehowa should lead the Dragons' attack.

Al Ahly team news

Emam Ashour's Club World Cup run was cut short by a collarbone during the opening match. Former Aston Villa man Trezeguet and Danish-Palestinian forward Wessam Abou Ali are tasked with big shoes to fill in attack.

Seasoned club captain, Mohamed El Shanawy, will be a familiar face between the sticks.

