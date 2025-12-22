This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logoSSC Napoli
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoBologna
Anselm Noronha

CONFIRMED LINEUPS: How to watch and live stream Napoli vs Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana final

How to watch the Supercoppa Italiana match between Napoli and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Napoli vs Bologna live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and Bologna will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Fubo
UKPremier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, tabii
CanadaTLN, VIVA
AustraliaParamount+
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSTARZPLAY
UAESTARZPLAY
Indiatabii

Scudetto holders Napoli will meet cup winners Bologna on Monday to compete for the Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

Both teams eliminated the Milan clubs to reach this year's decider, which is set to take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The game will kick off at 2 pm EST / 7 pm GMT / 10 pm local on 22 December 2025.

Gli Azzurri secured a routine 2-0 win against AC Milan on Thursday, which knocked out the Supercoppa holders, while Bologna qualified for this season's Super Cup final and with Friday's semi-final win on penalties against Inter.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
Al-Awwal Park

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Bologna lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOL
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
13
A. Rrahmani
5
J. Jesus
22
C
G. Di Lorenzo
37
L. Spinazzola
20
E. Elmas
7
David Neres
68
S. Lobotka
21
M. Politano
8
S. McTominay
19
R. Hoejlund
13
F. Ravaglia
14
T. Heggem
26
J. Lucumi
2
E. Holm
33
J. Miranda
7
R. Orsolini
4
T. Pobega
21
J. Odgaard
28
N. Cambiaghi
19
C
L. Ferguson
9
S. Castro

4-2-3-1

BOLAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

BOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Napoli Latest News

Napoli boss Antonio Conte rested regular starters Alessandro Buongiorno and Sam Beukema against AC Milan, and the duo may return to the three-man defense for the final.

In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all unavailable, despite Stanislav Lobotka's return last week.

Up front, the situation is improving. Romelu Lukaku was named on the bench against Milan, but Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the attack.

Bologna Latest News

Despite manager Vincenzo Italiano’s tendency for frequent changes, Santiago Castro is expected retain his place ahead of Ciro Immobile and Thijs Dallinga up front.

In terms of absences for the Rossoblu, Remo Freuler and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are ruled out. Federico Bernardeschi is also out after sustaining a collarbone injury in Friday's semi-final.

Defensively, Nicolo Casale is ruled out, and both Jhon Lucumi and Martin Vitik remain doubtful.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

BOL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

0