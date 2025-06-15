How to watch today's Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Botafogo and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will begin their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup journey at Lumen Field against South American champions Botafogo on Sunday.

Both teams will be looking for an early boost, especially as they are also scheduled to play against Atletico Madrid and the recent UEFA Champions League winners, PSG, in Group A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Botafogo and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Botafogo and Seattle Sounders will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Botafogo team news

Botafogo's new additions include Christian Loor, Kaio Fernando, Alvaro Montoro, Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa. However, Correa, who joined on a free transfer from Inter, is currently struggling with fitness and might not be ready to start. Besides, Cuiabano is dealing with a back problem, while Matheus Martins and Jeffinho have been ruled out.

Despite these setbacks, manager Renato Paiva can still rely on Igor Jesus to lead a dynamic attack, alongside Jefferson Savarino.

Seattle Sounders team news

Former Man City reserve, Albert Rusnak, seems to be the main threat in attack. Ex-Botafogo man Joao Paulo could be deployed in midfield.

The club's all-time top scorer, Jordan Morris, is a doubt due to suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain, so Jesus Ferreira is set to start up front.

Defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade is also hampered by a hamstring injury, while Kim Kee-hee nurses a calf problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links