How to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

North Melbourne will be aiming to spring an early-season surprise when they take on an injury-hit Western Bulldogs side at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Luke Beveridge's squad showed promise on the field during the pre-season, but off-field issues have been a nightmare. The Bulldogs secured a confidence-boosting win over Hawthorn in the warm-up matches, with young gun Sam Davidson proving he’s more than capable of making an impact at AFL level.

However, their selection headaches are mounting, with a staggering number of key players ruled out. Captain Marcus Bontempelli headlines an extensive list of absentees, which also includes Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Liam Jones, Adam Treloar, and Jason Johannisen—a serious blow to their depth and structure.

Meanwhile, the Kangaroos will take plenty of encouragement from their offseason recruitment, having bolstered all areas of the ground with seasoned campaigners. Caleb Daniel, Jack Darling, and Luke Parker are all set to make their club debuts, giving North Melbourne an injection of class and experience ahead of this showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, March 15 Start time 8:35 pm AEDT/ 7:35 pm AEST/ 7:05 pm ACST/ 5:35 am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne team news & confirmed lineups

The Western Bulldogs are facing a major selection dilemma due to a growing injury list ahead of their clash with North Melbourne. Captain Marcus Bontempelli has been ruled out with a calf problem, while key players Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Liam Jones, Adam Treloar, and Jason Johannisen are also sidelined. Despite these setbacks, the Bulldogs showed encouraging signs in the pre-season, picking up a morale-boosting victory over Hawthorn.

North Melbourne, led by Alastair Clarkson, is eager to turn the page on a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they managed just three wins. The Kangaroos have added much-needed experience to their squad, with Caleb Daniel, Jack Darling, and Luke Parker set to make their club debuts, bringing leadership and depth across all lines.

The Bulldogs' midfield, spearheaded by Tom Liberatore, will play a crucial role in dictating the tempo, while North Melbourne’s chances hinge on the performances of their high-profile recruits and young stars like Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw, who will be looking to make an impact in the engine room.

With the Bulldogs riding a seven-game winning streak against North Melbourne—averaging a commanding 58.3-point margin—they enter the contest with history on their side. However, Clarkson has warned against writing off his side, insisting they have the talent and adaptability to cause an upset.

Position Western Bulldogs North Melbourne FB James O'Donnell, Joel Freijah, Taylor Duryea Charlie Comben, Aidan Corr, Griffin Logue HB Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale Bailey Scott, Caleb Daniel, Jackson Archer C Bailey Williams, Tom Liberatore, Sam Davidson Finn O'Sullivan, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jy Simpkin HF Josh Dolan, Aaron Naughton, Matthew Kennedy Harry Sheezel, Nick Larkey, Colby McKercher FF Laitham Vandermeer, Sam Darcy, James Harmes Paul Curtis, Jack Darling, Cameron Zurhaar FOL Tim English, Ryley Sanders, Ed Richards Tristan Xerri, Tom Powell, Luke Parker IC Luke Cleary, Harvey Gallagher, Arthur Jones, Lachlan McNeil, Rhylee West Luke McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Will Phillips, Jacob Konstanty, Robert Hansen Jr EMG Oskar Baker, Riley Garcia, Buku Khamis Dylan Stephens, Finnbar Maley, Brynn Teakle

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head

The Western Bulldogs have completely dominated North Melbourne in recent meetings, securing victories in each of their last five encounters. Their most emphatic win came in 2024 when they dismantled the Kangaroos by 96 points (138-42), while their second clash that year saw the Bulldogs grind out a 17-point triumph (77-60). In 2023, they continued their winning streak with a 21-point victory (105-84), building on their commanding performances from previous seasons, including a 68-point demolition (139-71) in 2022 and a comfortable 29-point win (108-79) in 2021.

