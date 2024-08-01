This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs are the team to beat in the AFL when they clash against Melbourne Demons at Marvel Stadium on a blockbuster Friday night.

Luke Beveridge's side has won five of their past six games and has subsequently risen up the ladder into the top eight with a very good percentage.

Perhaps their biggest victory on this run came away from home last weekend against the table-toppers, the Sydney Swans. A fantastic 1-35 first quarter put them in prime position to seal their 39-point triumph.

Meanwhile, Melbourne finds themselves precarious in a very position on the ladder needing you think at least three wins from their final four matches, making this practically a must-win encounter.

The Demons currently sit 11th and have the worst percentage of any side above them on the ladder (excluding Essendon, who have the draw).

Their form suggests that it is a lost cause with back-to-back defeats against Fremantle (50 points) & GWS (two points) causing two major blows. Despite heading into quarter-time with a 27-point advantage, Simon Goodwin's men couldn't pull through.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne date and start time

DateFriday, August 2, 2024
Start time7:15pm AEST/ 6:45pm ACST/ 5:15pm AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationYarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate and Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne team news

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are getting healthier at the perfect time of year. James O'Donnell might return this week after missing a month with a hamstring issue.

Anthony Scott sustained another concussion and will likely miss the remainder of the regular season.

PositionPlayers
RucksSmith, English
DefendersBusslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen
MidfieldersTreloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams
ForwardsWeightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Melbourne Demons

Caleb Windsor had a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be out indefinitely.

Koltyn Tholstrup must clear the concussion protocol if he is to play on Friday. Christian Salem (hamstring) is eyeing a return in round 22, while Jed Adams (lung) is available to play this weekend.

PositionPlayers
RucksSoldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini
DefendersBurton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones
MidfieldersRozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead
ForwardsMarshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Form

Western Bulldogs: WLWWW

RoundMatch
R20Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
R17Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs
R16North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne: LWWLL

RoundMatch
R20Melbourne 83-85 GWS
R19Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne
R18Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
R17Melbourne 112-58 West Coast
R16Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Demons 109-64 Bulldogs
2023Demons 115-65 Bulldogs
2022Bulldogs 110-100 Demons
2022Demons 97-71 Bulldogs
2021Demons 140-66 Bulldogs

