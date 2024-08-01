Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs are the team to beat in the AFL when they clash against Melbourne Demons at Marvel Stadium on a blockbuster Friday night.

Luke Beveridge's side has won five of their past six games and has subsequently risen up the ladder into the top eight with a very good percentage.

Perhaps their biggest victory on this run came away from home last weekend against the table-toppers, the Sydney Swans. A fantastic 1-35 first quarter put them in prime position to seal their 39-point triumph.

Meanwhile, Melbourne finds themselves precarious in a very position on the ladder needing you think at least three wins from their final four matches, making this practically a must-win encounter.

The Demons currently sit 11th and have the worst percentage of any side above them on the ladder (excluding Essendon, who have the draw).

Their form suggests that it is a lost cause with back-to-back defeats against Fremantle (50 points) & GWS (two points) causing two major blows. Despite heading into quarter-time with a 27-point advantage, Simon Goodwin's men couldn't pull through.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Friday, August 2, 2024 Start time 7:15pm AEST/ 6:45pm ACST/ 5:15pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate and Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne team news

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are getting healthier at the perfect time of year. James O'Donnell might return this week after missing a month with a hamstring issue.

Anthony Scott sustained another concussion and will likely miss the remainder of the regular season.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Melbourne Demons

Caleb Windsor had a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be out indefinitely.

Koltyn Tholstrup must clear the concussion protocol if he is to play on Friday. Christian Salem (hamstring) is eyeing a return in round 22, while Jed Adams (lung) is available to play this weekend.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Form

Western Bulldogs: WLWWW

Round Match R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne: LWWLL

Round Match R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Demons 109-64 Bulldogs 2023 Demons 115-65 Bulldogs 2022 Bulldogs 110-100 Demons 2022 Demons 97-71 Bulldogs 2021 Demons 140-66 Bulldogs

More AFL news and coverage