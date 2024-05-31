How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two sides currently separated by just a place on the AFL ladder will lock horns at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon, as the 15th-placed West Coast Eagles (3-8) take on the 16th-placed St. Kilda Saints (3-8).

The Eagles will look to put a 99-point smashing on the road to Adelaide behind them when they return in search of a positive result on home turf. The Eagles have won three of their past four games at home, with the only defeat in that time being by one goal to the high-flying Bombers, although their away record has been terrible.

With three straight losses leaving them four wins outside the top eight at the halfway point of the season, St Kilda's season is on the verge of capitulating. If the Saints lose to last year's wooden spooners, they could tumble to 16th place, behind the Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Saturday, June 1, 2024 Start time 4:35 AEST/ 4:05 ACST/ 2.35pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda team news

West Coast Eagles

After the team suffered a crushing defeat by the Crows last week by a 99-point margin, West Coast head coach Adam Simpson is anticipated to lose Alex Witherden (calf), who has been listed as Test on the official injury report ahead of this Saturday's clash with St Kilda.

Jack Petruccelle is expected to return from an ankle injury and will be tested this week. Luke Edwards suffered a concussion early in the Eagles' WAFL clash.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

St Kilda

Luckless key forward Jack Hayes will miss the clash after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday to treat an issue that has been causing him problems this year. Zaine Cordy is also sidelined following a hyperextension of his knee in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/07/23 West Coast Eagles 77-85 St Kilda Saints AFL 24/07/22 West Coast Eagles 62-90 St Kilda Saints AFL 24/07/21 West Coast Eagles 94-86 St Kilda Saints AFL 10/04/21 St Kilda Saints 102-82 West Coast Eagles AFL 10/09/20 St Kilda Saints 50-65 West Coast Eagles AFL

More AFL news and coverage