How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Bottom-four peddlers West Coast Eagles (3-9, 16th on AFL ladder) and North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-11) will battle it out at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Eagles dropped what appeared to be a fairly winnable clash against St Kilda by 14 points after they headed into the match as heavy favourites.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they play host to the only winless team in the AFL, North Melbourne. However, the Roos will be relishing an extended break with the bye last week will help them seal their first victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 4:35 AEST/ 4:05 ACST/ 2.35pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne team news

West Coast Eagles

The Eagles will be without their services of their 2023 No.1 pick Harley Reid for their bottom of the table clash with the Kangaroos, after the star midfielder was suspended for a dangerous tackle on St Kilda's Darcy Wilson.

Jack Petruccelle (syndesmosis) and Alex Witherden (calf) will be assessed later this week, but they are likely to be cleared.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Co-captain Jy Simpkin hasn't featured since Round 8, but he's ready for selection after recovering from a quad strain and should return to the lineup.

Recruit Brynn Teakle has the opportunity to make his debut for the Roos after being selected 15th overall in the mid-season draft. The versatile tall would be a valuable addition to the forward and ruck stocks, providing backup for spearhead Nick Larkey and primary big man Tristan Xerri.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 7/30/23 West Coast Eagles 72-72 North Melbourne AFL 3/18/23 North Melbourne 87-82 West Coast Eagles AFL 3/27/22 North Melbourne 74-59 West Coast Eagles AFL 7/12/21 West Coast Eagles 60-70 North Melbourne AFL 9/17/20 North Melbourne 34-49 West Coast Eagles AFL

More AFL news and coverage