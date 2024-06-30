How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

West Coast Eagles (3-10) and Hawthorn Hawks (7-7) go head to head in Round 16 of the 2024 AFL Season on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

Coming off last Sunday's valiant defeat to Essendon Bombers, the Eagles looked refreshed after their bye and had a fair share of chances to turn the game around but ultimately ran out of legs.

They will be looking to return to the winners' circle when they return to Optus Stadium to play Hawthorn this weekend.

Hawthorn, meanwhile, will hope their strong run has not been derailed by having a bye after winning four straight, and seven of their past nine games before heading off on a break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Sunday, June 30, 2024 Start time 4:40pm AEST/ 4:10pm ACST/ 2:40pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Hawthorn team news

West Coast Eagles

West Coast will be buoyed by the return of midfielders Tim Kelly (injury) and Harley Reid (suspension) this week, as the team looks for their fourth win of the season.

Kelly will most likely join first-year standout Reid as key engine room additions, with Reid having served his two-game MRO suspension. Dom Sheed (hamstring) is hoping to make the squad on Sunday, pending a fitness test.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Hawthorn Hawks

Hawthorn key forward Mitch Lewis played for Box Hill on June 15, recording eight disposals, four marks, one goal and four score involvements, and is expected to push for senior selection this Thursday. Ned Reeves (back) is a test for Sunday afternoon, as is Chad Wingard (calf), while Ethan Phillips (knee) is available to feature this weekend.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 21/05/23 Hawthorn Hawks 142-26 West Coast Eagles 17/07/22 Hawthorn Hawks 102-77 West Coast Eagles 09/05/21 Hawthorn Hawks 60-98 West Coast Eagles 16/08/20 West Coast Eagles 81-49 Hawthorn Hawks 24/08/19 West Coast Eagles 67-105 Hawthorn Hawks

