How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

It's been a big week for the Eagles with Adam Simpson being sacked during the week. Jarrad Schofield has been given the role as interim coach for the remainder of the season, and his first task is an incredibly tough one.

Brisbane have won five straight games to storm back into the top eight, with a 97-86 win over the Adelaide Crows last weekend after a difficult start to the season. Elsewhere. West Coast were hammered in all facets by Melbourne last week.

West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

Date Sunday, July 14, 2024 Start time 4:40pm AEST/ 4:10pm ACST/ 2:40pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane team news & rosters

West Coast Eagles' star defender Jeremy McGovern (ribs/lung) was rushed to hospital after the game and will remain in Melbourne on Monday. He is not likely to play against the Lions on Sunday. Matt Flynn (ankle) missed the loss to Melbourne but should be able to play against Brisbane, while key defender Rhett Bazzo (groin) and midfielder Elijah Hewett (foot) will try to return to action this weekend.

Brisbane Lions, meanwhile, have run into a little injury trouble again, with Jack Payne out for up to six weeks and Brandon Starcevich out through concussion protocols.

West Coast Eagles Position Brisbane Lions [19] Brady Hough, [37] Tom Barrass, [23] Alex Witherden FB [15] Dayne Zorko, [41] Darragh Joyce, [35] Ryan Lester [28] Tom Cole, [42] Harry Edwards, [14] Liam Duggan HB [44] Darcy Wilmot, [31] Harris Andrews, [26] Conor McKenna [7] Reuben Ginbey, [11] Tim Kelly, [5] Jayden Hunt C [33] Zac Bailey, [16] Cam Rayner, [8] Will Ashcroft [15] Jamie Cripps, [2] Jake Waterman, [1] Liam Ryan HF [23] Charlie Cameron, [30] Eric Hipwood, [6] Hugh McCluggage [44] Jack Hutchinson, [12] Oscar Allen, [34] Jack Williams FF [1] Kai Lohmann, [3] Joe Daniher, [13] Logan Morris [32] Bailey J. Williams, [6] Elliot Yeo, [9] Harley Reid FOL [46] Oscar McInerney, [5] Josh Dunkley, [9] Lachie Neale [10] Tyler Brockman, [16] Luke Edwards, [26] Zane Trew, [41] Ryan Maric, [31] Jamaine Jones IC [4] Callum Ah Chee, [7] Jarrod Berry, [28] Jaspa Fletcher, [34] Shadeau Brain, [38] Bruce Reville [27] Jack Darling, [35] Josh Rotham, [49] Jai Culley EMG [32] Darcy Fort, [20] Jaxon Prior, [2] Deven Robertson

West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions Form

West Coast: LLLLL

Round Match R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 West Coast 33-94 Melbourne R15 Essendon 122-92 West Coast R14 West Coast 65-74 North Melbourne R13 West Coast 68-82 St Kilda

Brisbane: WWWWW

Round Match R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda R13 Western Bulldogs 71-114 Brisbane

West Coast Eagles vs Brisbane Lions Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Lions 116-35 Eagles 2022 Lions 105-30 Eagles 2021 Lions 125-87 Eagles 2020 Lions 74-44 Eagles 2019 Lions 102-58 Eagles

