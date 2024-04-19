How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The West Coast Eagles (1-4) will look to build on their first victory of the 2024 AFL season when they face the Fremantle Dockers (3-2) at Optus Stadium in the Western Derby on Saturday night.

After clinching their first points of the new season last Sunday, it isn't all negative at the Eagles for the first time in a while. They played some of their best footy in some time, with a resounding 39 point win over Richmond.

The hosts produced an 11-goal first half and held the Tigers at bay in the second half. Still they head into the Western Derby as big underdogs.

The Dockers will be aiming to bounce back from a pair of closely-fought defeats in the recent rounds. Freo have had the Eagles' number in recent derbies, having won the past five meeting, including a 101-point victory last year.

West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Start time 8:10 pm AEST/ 7:40 pm ACST/ 6:10 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Western Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle team news

West Coast Eagles

West Coast forward Liam Ryan returned from a serious hamstring injury with the club's WAFL side, playing in a new defensive role.

Luke Edwards will miss the game through concussion protocols, which could open the door for Dom Sheed (25 disposals) or Andrew Gaff (21 disposals) to make a return after continuing to push for a recall.

However, head coach Adam Simpson is unlikely to change his starting lineup much from a side that earned the club's first win of 2024.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Fremantle Dockers team news

The Dockers have received mixed news ahead of this weekend's clash, with small forward Sam Switkowski undergoing concussion protocol, while ruck Sean Darcy (knee) and Michael Frederick (hamstring) could return to the mix after recovering from respective injuries.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 West Coast Eagles 33-134 Fremantle Dockers AFL 02/04/23 Fremantle Dockers 108-67 West Coast Eagles AFL 13/08/22 Fremantle Dockers 71-47 West Coast Eagles AFL 03/04/22 West Coast Eagles 47-102 Fremantle Dockers AFL 15/08/21 Fremantle Dockers 79-64 West Coast Eagles AFL

