How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday’s football action kicks off at Marvel Stadium with the Western Bulldogs fighting to maintain their spot in the top eight as they face off against North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Round 22 had set up perfectly for the Bulldogs, with Essendon and Carlton suffering losses that could have allowed the Dogs to move ahead. However, the Bulldogs squandered a prime opportunity with a poor showing against Adelaide, missing the chance to solidify their position in the top eight.

On the other side, the Kangaroos experienced a complete collapse both defensively and around the ball, turning what seemed like an unbeatable lead into a stunning defeat after being 35 points ahead in the third quarter against one of the league's weakest teams, the West Coast Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne date and start time

DateSunday, August 18, 2024
Start time1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne team news & lineups

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has decided to drop Riley Garcia and Nick Coffield from the lineup, while the injured Tim English, now in his fifth year, will also be absent from the game.

As for the Roos, star youngster Harry Sheezel has been ruled out of the matchup and is unlikely to return for the remainder of 2024 after sustaining an ankle injury last weekend. On a positive note, George Wardlaw has passed concussion protocols and is set to take part in the upcoming match.

PositionWestern BulldogsNorth Melbourne
FBTaylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Buku KhamisAidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Luke McDonald
HBLachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey DaleJackson Archer, Darcy Tucker, Colby McKercher
CJoel Freijah, Adam Treloar, Bailey WilliamsBailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Dylan Stephens
HFEd Richards, Aaron Naughton, Lachlan McNeilZac Fisher, Brynn Teakle, Eddie Ford
FFCody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Laitham VandermeerPaul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cameron Zurhaar
FOLSam Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom LiberatoreTristan Xerri, Tom Powell, Jy Simpkin
ICCaleb Daniel, Harvey Gallagher, Jack Macrae, James O'Donnell, Rhylee WestGeorge Wardlaw, Liam Shiels, Miller Bergman, Kallan Dawson, Robert Hansen Jr
EMGArthur Jones, Alex Keath, Caleb PoulterZane Duursma, Will Phillips, Toby Pink

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Form

Western Bulldogs: WWWWL

RoundMatch
R22Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs
R21Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne
R20Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton

North Melbourne: LLLWL

RoundMatch
R22North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast
R21North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond
R20North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong
R19Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne
R18Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024 Round 17North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs
2023 Round 14North Melbourne 84-105 Western Bulldogs
2022 Round 5North Melbourne 71-139 Western Bulldogs
2021 Round 16Western Bulldogs 108-79 North Melbourne
2021 Round 3North Melbourne 39-167 Western Bulldogs

