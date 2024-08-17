How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday’s football action kicks off at Marvel Stadium with the Western Bulldogs fighting to maintain their spot in the top eight as they face off against North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Round 22 had set up perfectly for the Bulldogs, with Essendon and Carlton suffering losses that could have allowed the Dogs to move ahead. However, the Bulldogs squandered a prime opportunity with a poor showing against Adelaide, missing the chance to solidify their position in the top eight.

On the other side, the Kangaroos experienced a complete collapse both defensively and around the ball, turning what seemed like an unbeatable lead into a stunning defeat after being 35 points ahead in the third quarter against one of the league's weakest teams, the West Coast Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne team news & lineups

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has decided to drop Riley Garcia and Nick Coffield from the lineup, while the injured Tim English, now in his fifth year, will also be absent from the game.

As for the Roos, star youngster Harry Sheezel has been ruled out of the matchup and is unlikely to return for the remainder of 2024 after sustaining an ankle injury last weekend. On a positive note, George Wardlaw has passed concussion protocols and is set to take part in the upcoming match.

Position Western Bulldogs North Melbourne FB Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Buku Khamis Aidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Luke McDonald HB Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale Jackson Archer, Darcy Tucker, Colby McKercher C Joel Freijah, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Dylan Stephens HF Ed Richards, Aaron Naughton, Lachlan McNeil Zac Fisher, Brynn Teakle, Eddie Ford FF Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Laitham Vandermeer Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cameron Zurhaar FOL Sam Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore Tristan Xerri, Tom Powell, Jy Simpkin IC Caleb Daniel, Harvey Gallagher, Jack Macrae, James O'Donnell, Rhylee West George Wardlaw, Liam Shiels, Miller Bergman, Kallan Dawson, Robert Hansen Jr EMG Arthur Jones, Alex Keath, Caleb Poulter Zane Duursma, Will Phillips, Toby Pink

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Form

Western Bulldogs: WWWWL

Round Match R22 Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton

North Melbourne: LLLWL

Round Match R22 North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast R21 North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Round 17 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs 2023 Round 14 North Melbourne 84-105 Western Bulldogs 2022 Round 5 North Melbourne 71-139 Western Bulldogs 2021 Round 16 Western Bulldogs 108-79 North Melbourne 2021 Round 3 North Melbourne 39-167 Western Bulldogs

