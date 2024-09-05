How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks 2024 AFL Qualifying Final game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn are gearing up for a Friday night showdown that promises to be an instant classic, with everything on the line at the MCG.

Both teams have hit their stride late in the season and fully merit their places in September action, despite shaky beginnings to their campaigns.

The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the elimination final by comfortably defeating their rivals, GWS, making it six victories from their last seven games of the home-and-away season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Start time 12:30pm AEST/ 12:00pm ACST/ 10:30am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks team news & lineups

All-Australian midfielder Adam Treloar is set to push through a calf issue as he gears up for the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn on Friday night.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge mentioned that Treloar would need to excel in Wednesday's main training session, but he remains confident that Treloar will be ready to take his spot in a lineup likely to see the return of small forward Rhylee West.

Meanwhile, as former Carlton captain Sam Docherty prepares for a swift return from his ACL injury in Saturday’s other elimination final, Beveridge stood by the Bulldogs' handling of injured star Bailey Smith. The midfielder, who tore his ACL last December and is out of contract, participated in training at Whitten Oval but will remain sidelined until next season, when he is expected to be wearing a new team's colors.

As for the Hawks, midfielder Will Day has been ruled out of Friday's Elimination Final, unable to prove his full fitness while nursing an SC joint injury.

Team lists yet to be released.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Form

Western Bulldogs: WWLWW

Round Match R24 Western Bulldogs 98-61 GWS R23 Western Bulldogs 138-42 North Melbourne R22 Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn: WLWWW

Round Match R24 Hawthorn 170-46 North Melbourne R23 Hawthorn 131-68 Richmond R22 Carlton 38-112 Hawthorn R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Dogs 91-98 Hawks 2023 Hawks 67-64 Dogs 2023 Dogs 94-65 Hawks 2022 Hawks 64-87 Dogs 2022 Dogs 125-83 Hawks

