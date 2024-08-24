How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus GWS Giants AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stage is set in Ballarat as long-time adversaries, the Bulldogs and Giants, prepare to clash at Mars Stadium on the final Sunday of the season.

The Giants, riding high on the momentum of their "Orange Tsunami," enter this showdown with a historic seven-match winning streak, aiming to make it eight in a row—something never before achieved in the club's history.

Last week, the Giants not only secured their place in the finals with a crucial nine-point victory over the Dockers, but also guaranteed themselves a top-four finish, regardless of the weekend's remaining results.

However, there's still plenty at stake for the Giants on Sunday. A win against the Bulldogs could secure them a home qualifying final at ENGIE Stadium, provided Port Adelaide falters against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are also in top form but find themselves in a precarious position. Currently sixth on the AFL ladder, they must win on Sunday to ensure their spot in September's finals. A loss to the Giants would see them miss out on the finals altogether if Hawthorn, Carlton, and Fremantle all triumph in their final matches of the season.

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Start time 12:30pm AEST/ 12:00pm ACST/ 10:30am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants team news & lineups

GIANTS veteran Adam Kennedy has encountered a minor setback, suffering a slight hamstring strain during the final VFL game of the season last weekend. Fortunately, this was the only new injury concern from the weekend, with all 23 AFL players emerging unscathed from the round 23 match.

Meanwhile, wingman Isaac Cumming is making excellent progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to push for a return in the first week of the finals. Tall forward Jake Riccardi is also targeting a comeback for the qualifying final as he nears full recovery following finger surgery.

As for the Bulldogs, Tim English will miss the match against the Giants after he was held out of the Bulldogs' Round 23 win over North Melbourne due to an ankle complaint, hoping to return in the finals if the Bulldogs can get there without him.

Position Western Bulldogs GWS GIANTS FB Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Joel Freijah Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun HB Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman C Ed Richards, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams Callan Ward, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio HF Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Aaron Naughton, Lachlan McNeil Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, James Peatling FF Cody Weightman, Sam Darcy, Laitham Vandermeer Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene FOL Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore Kieren Briggs, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford IC Caleb Daniel, Harvey Gallagher, Arthur Jones, Jack Macrae, James O'Donnell Finn Callaghan, Lachlan Keeffe, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas, Conor Stone EMG Riley Garcia, Buku Khamis, Caleb Poulter Xavier O'Halloran, Callum M. Brown, Nick Haynes

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Form

Western Bulldogs: WWWLW

Round Match R23 Western Bulldogs 138-42 North Melbourne R22 Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton

GWS: WWWWW

Round Match R23 GWS 101-92 Fremantle R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 GWS 43-70 Western Bulldogs 2023 Western Bulldogs 73-78 GWS 2023 GWS 71-86 Western Bulldogs 2022 Western Bulldogs 62-57 GWS 2022 GWS 105-125 Western Bulldogs

