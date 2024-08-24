How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The stage is set in Ballarat as long-time adversaries, the Bulldogs and Giants, prepare to clash at Mars Stadium on the final Sunday of the season.
The Giants, riding high on the momentum of their "Orange Tsunami," enter this showdown with a historic seven-match winning streak, aiming to make it eight in a row—something never before achieved in the club's history.
Last week, the Giants not only secured their place in the finals with a crucial nine-point victory over the Dockers, but also guaranteed themselves a top-four finish, regardless of the weekend's remaining results.
However, there's still plenty at stake for the Giants on Sunday. A win against the Bulldogs could secure them a home qualifying final at ENGIE Stadium, provided Port Adelaide falters against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are also in top form but find themselves in a precarious position. Currently sixth on the AFL ladder, they must win on Sunday to ensure their spot in September's finals. A loss to the Giants would see them miss out on the finals altogether if Hawthorn, Carlton, and Fremantle all triumph in their final matches of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, August 25, 2024
|Start time
|12:30pm AEST/ 12:00pm ACST/ 10:30am AWST
|Venue
|Marvel Stadium
|Location
|Docklands, Australia
How to watch Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants game on?
The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants team news & lineups
GIANTS veteran Adam Kennedy has encountered a minor setback, suffering a slight hamstring strain during the final VFL game of the season last weekend. Fortunately, this was the only new injury concern from the weekend, with all 23 AFL players emerging unscathed from the round 23 match.
Meanwhile, wingman Isaac Cumming is making excellent progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to push for a return in the first week of the finals. Tall forward Jake Riccardi is also targeting a comeback for the qualifying final as he nears full recovery following finger surgery.
As for the Bulldogs, Tim English will miss the match against the Giants after he was held out of the Bulldogs' Round 23 win over North Melbourne due to an ankle complaint, hoping to return in the finals if the Bulldogs can get there without him.
|Position
|Western Bulldogs
|GWS GIANTS
|FB
|Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Joel Freijah
|Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
|HB
|Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale
|Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman
|C
|Ed Richards, Adam Treloar, Bailey Williams
|Callan Ward, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio
|HF
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Aaron Naughton, Lachlan McNeil
|Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, James Peatling
|FF
|Cody Weightman, Sam Darcy, Laitham Vandermeer
|Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene
|FOL
|Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore
|Kieren Briggs, Josh Kelly, Toby Bedford
|IC
|Caleb Daniel, Harvey Gallagher, Arthur Jones, Jack Macrae, James O'Donnell
|Finn Callaghan, Lachlan Keeffe, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas, Conor Stone
|EMG
|Riley Garcia, Buku Khamis, Caleb Poulter
|Xavier O'Halloran, Callum M. Brown, Nick Haynes
Western Bulldogs vs GWS Form
Western Bulldogs: WWWLW
|Round
|Match
|R23
|Western Bulldogs 138-42 North Melbourne
|R22
|Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs
|R21
|Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne
|R20
|Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs
|R19
|Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
|R18
|Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
GWS: WWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R23
|GWS 101-92 Fremantle
|R22
|Brisbane 64-82 GWS
|R21
|GWS 84-82 Hawthorn
|R20
|Melbourne 83-85 GWS
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs vs GWS Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|GWS 43-70 Western Bulldogs
|2023
|Western Bulldogs 73-78 GWS
|2023
|GWS 71-86 Western Bulldogs
|2022
|Western Bulldogs 62-57 GWS
|2022
|GWS 105-125 Western Bulldogs