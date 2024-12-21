How to watch today's West Ham vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

West Ham will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Brighton are ninth in the standings with 24 points whereas the hosts are five points behind in 14th place. West Ham have better momentum heading into the fixture though, as Brighton are winless in their last four games across all competitions.
How to watch West Ham vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|N/A
|United States
|Peacock
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Live 3
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Spain
|DAZN, Moviestar
|Saudi Arabia
|beIN Sports
|Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport, DStv
In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout.
In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.
West Ham vs Brighton kick-off time
The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET.
Team news & squads
West Ham team news
Emerson Palmieri is available again after serving a suspension during the loss to Bournemouth, but Carlos Soler will miss this fixture due to yellow card accumulation.
Michail Antonio remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from surgery following a recent car accident, while Jean-Clair Todibo is doubtful due to a groin issue.
Brighton team news
Brighton, meanwhile, are dealing with an extensive injury list ahead of Saturday’s game. Adam Webster remains a long-term absentee, while Danny Welbeck, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, and Solly March are not expected to feature.
However, there is positive news as Matt O’Riley and Joel Veltman are set to return to the squad.