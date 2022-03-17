Watch: Ukraine star Yarmolenko sends West Ham into Europa League quarter-finals with emotional extra-time winner
Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko struck an emotional winner in extra-time on Thursday to send West Ham through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they triumphed over Sevilla at London Stadium.
With the score 1-0 on the night to the Hammers and 1-1 on aggregate at the end of regular time thanks to Tomas Soucek's first-half finish, the Irons wideman - who made an emotional return earlier this month after compassionate leave - struck a rebound home to win it for the hosts.
Mobbed by his team-mates both after his goal and at the full-time whistle, it marked another emotionally charged evening in east London for the club and their player amid Russia's military invasion of his home nation.
Watch: Ukraine star Yarmolenko's winner
