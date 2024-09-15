How to watch today's Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and North London derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The rivalry between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal rekindles on Sunday afternoon with the first north London derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Lilywhites went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United despite firing off 20 shots to the hosts' nine and enjoying the lion's share of possession.

As for the Gunners, they lost early ground on Manchester City and Liverpool as they were held to a controversial 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Streaming options are available on NOW TV and Sky Go Extra.

In the United States (US), the North London derby will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST local time on Sunday, September 15, 2024. That translates to 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT for fans residing in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's attacking efforts were hindered in their clash with Newcastle, as they were without both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison up front. However, only the latter is confirmed to be sidelined, while there's optimism that Solanke could return in time for the north London derby.

The international break brought some concern regarding Yves Bissouma's fitness after the Mali midfielder took a heavy knock. Meanwhile, head coach Ange Postecoglou remains hopeful that Micky van de Ven will recover from a knee issue ahead of the weekend.

Bissouma's potential absence may push Rodrigo Bentancur into a deeper midfield role, despite the risk of a lengthy ban following his FA charge for comments on South Koreans.

On the attacking front, skipper Son Heung-min will be looking to find the back of the net against Arsenal for the ninth time, a feat only bettered by three players in the North London Derby's history.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's preparations for their biggest match of the season have been overshadowed by confirmed suspensions and potential injury concerns. Declan Rice is set to miss the clash after a contentious red card against Brighton, while both Riccardo Calafiori and captain Martin Odegaard picked up knocks during international duty with Italy and Norway, respectively.

These injuries are a major headache for Mikel Arteta, who has already lost Mikel Merino—a €32.5 million ($36m) signing from Real Sociedad—to a fractured shoulder during his very first training session, following a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes.

During his press conference on Friday, Arteta didn’t confirm the availability of Odegaard and Calafiori for the match, stating that the medical staff are still assessing both players and awaiting further test results.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 Arsenal Premier League 24/09/23 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 15/01/23 Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 01/10/22 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 13/05/22 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal Premier League

