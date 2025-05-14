How to watch today's Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Turkish Cup final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Turkish Cup final match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Trabzonspor are just one match away from snapping their trophy drought, as they gear up to battle Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final at the neutral Gaziantep Stadium.

It's been two years since they last lifted silverware, and this clash presents a golden opportunity to put that wait to bed.

After a spirited cup run, Trabzonspor now find themselves within touching distance of their 10th Turkish Cup title. Their last shot at glory came in 2024, when they fell just short in a thrilling 3-2 loss to Besiktas at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. With league form leaving much to be desired, a cup triumph could go a long way in restoring faith among their passionate supporters.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray head into the showdown with the weight of history on their side. The Istanbul giants are the undisputed kings of the Turkish Cup, having hoisted the trophy a record 18 times. Besiktas trail behind with 11, underlining just how dominant Galatasaray have been in this competition.

All signs point to a blockbuster finale.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream Austria atv Bulgaria MAX Sport 2 Turkey Digiturk Play, atv, A Spor, TRT Spor Ukraine MEGOGO Football 3 Tunisia, Morocco, UAE, Saudi Arabia Dubai Sports 1

The Turkish Super Cup final between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through Digiturk Play, TRT Spor, A Spor and atv in Turkey.

In Bulgaria, fans can watch the game on MAX Sport 2, while Dubai Sports 1 will show the match in the Middle Eastern countries.

MEGOGO Football 3 will show the cup game in Ukraine.

It will not be broadcast live in the UK and US.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

The match will be played at the Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey on Wednesday, April 14, 2025, with kick-off at 6:45 pm BST / 1:45 pm ET/ 8:45 pm TRT (Turkey time).

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor team news

Trabzonspor will be without Stefan Savic, who's been ruled out due to injury, prompting a reshuffle at the back. Okay Yokuslu is tipped to slot into central defence alongside Arseniy Batagov in a makeshift pairing.

In midfield, Ozan Tufan is set to step in for the sidelined Tim Jabol-Folcarelli, while Pedro Malheiro will be manning the flanks.

Galatasaray team news

Over in the Galatasaray camp, there's no good news for fans hoping to see Mauro Icardi back soon — the Argentine frontman has been ruled out long-term with a serious cruciate ligament injury.

Meanwhile, Roland Sallai looks set to continue at right-back after a composed and energetic display against Sivasspor, with Elias Jelert still unavailable for selection.

