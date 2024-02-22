How to watch and live stream WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia

How to catch the latest edition of wrestling’s popular pay-per-view event

WWE fever is sweeping across Australia this year, with the promotion returning to the country for a major event for the first time in more than half a decade, with Elimination Chamber: Perth set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth this weekend.

The pay-per-view event, the first such flagship show held on Australian soil since 2018, will bring together several of the biggest names in professional wrestling for what is sure to be a blockbuster evening of entertainment across the full fight card. But, even beyond a long-awaited comeback in Western Australia, the nation is tuning in every week for its high drama and action-packed storylines as big names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Rock work their way towards WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

With that in mind, plenty will be looking to ensure they catch all the action from the ring and ensure they do not miss a moment of every suplex, bodyslam, and face-heel turn from all their favourites across both SmackDown and RAW brands as the year progresses.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch and live stream WWE events, including the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia.

How can I watch WWE?

Fans can watch WWE in Australia through FOX8 on television or stream every match from SmackDown, RAW and more through a subscription to Kayo Sports.

The provider includes a dedicated WWE Channel as part of its package, offering 24/7 coverage throughout the year of live events, historic matchups, in-depth recaps and more.

Even better, it includes all of the promotion’s pay-per-view events, from Elimination Chamber: Perth through to WrestleMania XL and beyond, as part of your deal. There’s no need to fork over extra to see the biggest fights, with all of them included in your Kayo Sports subscription.

Additionally, offering a broad selection of action from across multiple sports and events, including motorsport, AFL, and more, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

When does WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place on Saturday, February 24, in Australia, with the event set to take place at Optus Stadium, Perth.

The event begins at 5:30 pm AWST in its host city and 8:30 pm AEST on the east coast in Sydney and Melbourne/Narrm.

What are the next WWE pay-per-view events?

Following Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE has a slate of major pay-per-view, or PPV, events set for its schedule, including several of its flagships promotional matches.

WrestleMania XL, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, unfolds in early April in conjunction with Stand & Deliver before Backlash France, Battleground, and Money in the Bank run through early July.

You can find the current slate of upcoming WWE PPV events below:

WWE 2024 Schedule

Date Event Location February 24 Elimination Chamber: Perth Optus Stadium, Perth/Boorloo, Australia April 6 Stand & Deliver Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Apr 6-7 WrestleMania XL Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States May 4 Backlash France LDLC Arena, Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France May 26 Battleground Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia, United States July 6 Money in the Bank Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 7 Heatwave Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Bash In Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

FAQs

Where can I watch WWE SmackDown and RAW in Australia?

Subscribers to Kayo Sports can watch every episode of WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw through the streamer’s dedicated WWE Channel, ensuring they never miss a moment from either show.

Furthermore, they will have access to additional programming from the promotion, including flagship PPV events, documentaries, replays, behind-the-scenes and classic matches.

Where will WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place at Optus Stadium, located on the banks of the River Swan that runs through the city. The home of AFL teams West Coast Eagles and Fremantle, it is the third-biggest stadium in Australia.

Officially opened in 2018, the ground hosts Australian rules football and cricket, rugby union, rugby league and concerts, with Ed Sheeran, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Coldplay among the acts to play the 61,266-capacity venue.

When will the next WWE pay-per-view event take place?

The next WWE pay-per-view event scheduled to take place will be Stand & Deliver, which is set to unfold at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6.

The show, an NXT-branded event, will form part of the build-up to WrestleMania XL, which takes place across the city at Lincoln Financial Field over the same weekend.

When will the next WWE event take place in Australia?

At present, there are no further WWE events scheduled to take place in Australia beyond WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The pay-per-view contest is the only event currently scheduled for promotion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Having seen a six-year wait elapse for a return to Australia, fans down under will hope they do not have to see another half-decade pass before the promotion brings its roster of stars back to its shores.

When will WrestleMania XL take place?

WrestleMania XL will take place over the weekend of Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, at the home of NFL team Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks the promotion’s second visit to The City of Brotherly Love for its flagship event, having previously brought WrestleMania XV in 1999 to Wells Fargo Center, then previously known as First Union Center.