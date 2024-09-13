+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sean O'Malley celebrates batamweight winGetty Images
Watch UFC 306 on espn+ in the US
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, start times, streaming links & more

TV Guide & Streaming

Live from the Sphere in Las Vegas this weekend, here's how you can catch the next UFC fight

This weekend, Sean O'Malley will put his bantamweight title on the line against Merab Dvalishvili at the highly anticipated UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. O'Malley earned the belt with a knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling last summer and successfully defended it with a dominant performance against Marlon Vera earlier this year.

Watch UFC 306 on ESPN+ PPV in the US
Sign up now

This bout promises a thrilling clash of styles: the striker O'Malley against the grappling prowess of Dvalishvili.

RELATED: How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night

Article continues below

Plus, in the co-main event, the trilogy between flyweight superstars Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko comes to a head. Grasso will defend her flyweight title against Shevchenko, the former champ. Their rivalry began with Grasso's submission victory in 2022, followed by a 2023 rematch that ended in a draw.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the next edition of UFC, including how to watch, start times and full fight card:

When is UFC 306?

Merab DvalishviliGetty Images

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, 14 September, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, United States.

The early prelims kick off at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday (4:30 PM PT, 6:30 PM CT, or 7:30 PM ET on Saturday). Then, the prelims start at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday (5:00 PM PT, 7:00 PM CT, or 8:00 PM ET on Saturday). And don't miss the main card; it's set to go live at 3:00 AM BST on Sunday (7:00 PM PT, 9:00 PM CT, or 10:00 PM ET on Saturday). Mark your calendars!

  • Date: Saturday, 14 September.
  • Main card start time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT / 3 AM BST (Sunday).
  • Location: The Sphere, Las Vegas, USA.

Where to watch UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili online and on TV

How to watch UFC 306 in the US

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live as a PPV main event. The PPV price is $79.99 on top of a standard ESPN+ subscription for the one-off event.

Watch UFC 306 on ESPN+ PPV in the US
Sign up now

How to watch UFC 306 in the UK

In the UK, UFC 306 will be shown live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster's app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air UFC 306 live.

Watch UFC 306 on TNT Sports in the UK
Sign up now

How to watch UFC 306 in Australia

In Australia, UFC 306 will be available to watch on Kayo Sports as a PPV event for $59.95. You won't need a separate Kayo subscription to purchase this PPV event.

Watch UFC 306 on Kayo Sports in Australia
Sign up now

How UFC 306 from anywhere in the world

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch UFC 306 from across the globe, including main card start times by country and PPV price:

CountryMain card start timePriceWatch
United States22:00 ET $79.99 USDESPN+ PPV
Canada22:00 ET $69.99 CADDAZN PPV, Sportsnet+
United Kingdom02:00 BST (Sunday)N/A TNT Sports, discovery+
Ireland02:00 BST (Sunday)N/ATNT Sports, discovery+
France03:00 CEST (Sunday)N/ARMC Sport
Germany03:00 CEST (Sunday)N/ADAZN
Australia 11:00 AEST (Sunday)$59.95 AUDKayo Sports PPV
Mexico20:00 CST N/AFOX Action
Africa03:00 WAT (Sunday)N/ASuperSport Action

UFC 306 Fight Card

Main Card:

  • Sean O'Malley (c) v Merab Dvalishvili (Bantamweight title)
  • Alexa Grasso (c) v Valentina Shevchenko (Women's Flyweight title)
  • Brian Ortega v Diego Lopes (Featherweight)
  • Daniel Zellhuber v Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez v Ode' Osbourne (Flyweight)

Prelims:

  • Irene Aldana v Norma Dumont (Women's Bantamweight)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes v Manuel Torres (Lightweight)
  • Yazmin Jauregui v Ketlen Souza (Women's Strawweight)
  • Edgar Chairez v Joshua Van (Flyweight)

Early prelims:

  • Raul Rosas Jr. v Aori Qileng (Bantamweight)
Watch UFC 306 on ESPN+ PPV in the US
Sign up now
Advertisement