How to watch today's Sydney vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney vs Melbourne - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The Sydney Swans will host the Melbourne Demons on Thursday night at the SCG in the opening round of the 2024 AFL season.

After an uninspiring start to the 2023 campaign – losing six of their first nine games – the Swans finished the regular season on a high note, winning six of their last eight en route to an eighth-place finish.

Sydney vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Thursday, February 7, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST/7 pm ACDT/6:30 pm ACST/5:30 pm AWST) Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch Sydney Swans vs Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Sydney vs Melbourne team news & squads

Sydney Swans team news

The Swans' biggest story coming out of pre-season has been the late damage to their midfield department, with veteran Luke Parker (arm) and Taylor Adams (knee) set to join skipper Callum Mills (shoulder) in the treatment room to start the season.

The injuries could lead to more opportunities, either for promising on-ballers Angus Sheldrick or Caleb Mitchell or for new winger James Jordon. Chad Warner and Tom Papley will return to John Longmire's side on Thursday after being rested for the Community Series encounter against Brisbane. Neither recruit Joel Hamling nor Lewis Melican feature here as the Swans take a light defence for their season opener.

Position Players Defenders Harry Cunningham, Oliver Florent, Nick Blakey, Cooper Vickery, William Edwards, Joel Hamling, Tom McCartin, Robbie Fox, Jake Lloyd, Aaron Francis, Tom McCartin, Dane Rampe, Justin McInerney, William Edwards, Joel Hamling, Harrison Arnold, Patrick Snell, Lewis Melican. Midfielders Chad Warner, Taylor Adams, James Rowbottom, Angus Sheldrick, Callum Mills, Braeden Campbell, James Jordon, Indhi Kirk, Caiden Cleary, Matt Roberts, Caleb Mitchell Rucks Hayden McLean, Brodie Grundy, Peter Ladhams, William Green, Lachlan McAndrew Forwards Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward, Tom Papley, Sam Wicks, Jacob Konstanty, Jaiden Magor, Corey Warner, Jack Buller, Logan McDonald, Sam Reid, Joel Amartey

Melbourne demons team news

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has confirmed Clayton Oliver will be in the team to take on the Sydney Swans in the season opener despite a turbulent off-season.

The Demons coach admitted the midfielder's mental health struggles would be an ongoing battle for the foreseeable future, but claimed he has been impressed with the 26-year-old in pre-season, and is convinced the four-time best-and-fairest winner is ready to go as the side gears up for the 2024 AFL season.

Top draft pick ﻿Caleb Windsor and young wingman Blake Howes, a 2021 draftee, will make their AFL debuts against the Swans. Former St Kilda midfielder-cum-forward Jack Billings will also play his first game for the Demons after he was traded at the end of last season.

The Demons have several injury and suspension worries. Kosi Pickett is suspended, while Harrison Petty (toe), Lachie Hunter (calf) and Shane McAdam (calf) are all likely to be out injured.

Position Players Defenders Steven May, Jake Lever, Jake Bowey, Adam Tomlinson, Jed Adams, Marty Hore, Harrison Petty, Daniel Turner, Christian Salem, Judd McVee, Jake Bowey, Blake Howes, Trent Rivers Midfielders Christian Petracca, Caleb Windsor, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw, Lachie Hunter, Clayton Oliver, Ed Langdon, Tom Sparrow, Kynan Brown, Andy Moniz-Wakefield Rucks Max Gawn, Will Verrall, Kyah Farris-White Forwards Charlie Spargo, Bailey Laurie, Jake Melksham, Shane McAdam, Alex Neal-Bullen, Bayley Fritsch, Kysaiah Pickett, Kade Chandler, Oliver Sestan, Koltyn Tholstrup, Taj Woewodin, Jacob Van Rooyen, Jack Billings, Josh Schache, Matthew Jefferson, Tom McDonald, Joel Smith, Tom Fullarton, Ben Brown

Head-to-Head

Date Fixture Sunday, 27 August 2023 Sydney Swans 56-77 Melbourne Demons Sunday, 2 April 2023 Melbourne Demons 134-84 Sydney Swans Saturday, 4 June 2022 Melbourne Demons 61-73 Sydney Swans Saturday, 8 May 2021 Melbourne Demons 67-58 Sydney Swans

