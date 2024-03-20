How to watch today's St Kilda vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

St. Kilda and Collingwood Magpies are set to lock horns at the Marvel Stadium on Thursday night in AFL Round 2 action. It's fair to say this should be a cracking contest with a bit at stake.

Staring down the barrel of an 0-3 start with a tricky trip to Brisbane to come, the Magpies' premiership defence is on a shaky footing. The Magpies look defensively disorganised, and will need to pick up the intensity and focus on locking down their opponents, as opposed to sitting off and looking for an opportunity to attack.

The Saints, on the other hand, showed plenty of promising signs despite going down 76-68 in Geelong last weekend. They gave it a real go at the new Cattery and were only thwarted late despite being four goals down at one point.

Will Collingwood bounce back from their Opening Round defeat to the Giants, or will Sydney beat the Magpies at the MCG for the first time in over a decade?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 6:30 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation and Greek Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda vs Collingwood team news

St Kilda team news

The Saints could potentially be boosted by the return of dual All Australian Jack Sinclair, who has been nursing a calf injury.

Small forward Lance Collard, who came on as a substitute and didn't make much of a difference last time out, is likely to be the player to make way.

Liam Stocker is recovering from a back issue, while Dan Butler is preparing to return from an ankle problem.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood coach Craig McRae hinted at a raft of changes after the Pies picked up a second consecutive defeat at the hands of Sydney in Round 1, with Ash Johnson likely to drop out after yet another anonymous performance.

Brownlow medalist Tom Mitchell is set to return to the fray, along with key tall Billy Frampton. Reef McInnes could also be handed an opportunity in Collingwood's struggling offense mix.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Collingwood have largely controlled this matchup in recent years, winning five of their last six over the Saints. Having said that, the Pies will need to improve drastically from their shaky defensive displays in the opening two weeks of the season to avoid the hassle in this one.

Date Match (Result) Competition 16/04/23 Collingwood Magpies 70-64 St Kilda Saints AFL 18/03/22 St Kilda Saints 85-102 Collingwood Magpies AFL 04/07/21 Collingwood Magpies 61-70 St Kilda Saints AFL 20/06/20 Collingwood Magpies 81-37 St Kilda Saints AFL 18/05/19 Collingwood Magpies 112-71 St Kilda Saints AFL

