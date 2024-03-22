How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s North Melbourne versus Carlton AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Still searching for their first victory of the 2024 AFL season, the North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-2) face the Carlton Blues (2-0) at Marvel Stadium in the Good Friday marquee clash.

After an incredible first half against Fremantle, North Melbourne saw a 17-point halftime lead overturned by Fremantle in their 102-76 loss last Saturday.

There was plenty to cheer about for North fans going forward with their booming young talent on display, and Clarkson's troops can be forgiven for their inability to finish off their great start on the weekend.

They face a Carlton Blues side coming off the bye, and hoping that their quick break will give them an extra burst of energy to build on their impressive 2-0 start to the ongoing season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Carlton date and start time

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Start time 4 :20 pm AEDT (3:20 pm AEST, 2:50 pm ACST, 3:50 pm ACDT, 1:20 pm AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

North Melbourne vs Carlton team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

The Kangaroos will be without the services of Miller Bergman for at least four to six weeks after suffering a fractured jaw injury at VFL level over the weekend, while Cooper Harvey will miss six weeks after picking a syndesmosis injury in the same game.

North Melbourne had some quiet performances over the weekend, with Dylan Stephens and Callum Coleman-Jones looking for more freedom to operate this weekend. Veteran Liam Shiels recorded 33 disposals and eight inside 50s in North's 39-point VFL victory against the Northern Bullants and may be considered to provide the Kangaroos with further experience.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Carlton Blues team news

There are both positive and negative aspects to Carlton's injury report, but Blues supporters will be encouraged by Jacob Weitering's return in Round 3.

Carlton's vice-captain picked up a serious calf strain in the pre-season and has now been handed the green light to feature almost 10 weeks later.

He will line up against North Melbourne, as will Jesse Motlop (toe) and Caleb Marchbank (illness) after recovering from their respective concerns, although Jack Martin remains sidelined with a hamstring strain earlier this week. It's unclear if he will return in Round 4 after suffering a fresh setback.

Meanwhile, Carlton hope they can welcome back star midfielder Sam Walsh (back injury) as early as Round 5 against Adelaide.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/23 North Melbourne 84-107 Carlton Blues AFL 30/04/22 Carlton Blues 114-64 North Melbourne AFL 24/07/21 Carlton Blues 77-116 North Melbourne AFL 25/07/20 North Melbourne 57-64 Carlton Blues AFL 05/05/19 Carlton Blues 62-120 North Melbourne AFL

